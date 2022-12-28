Utah is a great destination for those looking to go rafting and experience an adventure of a lifetime. With so many wonderful rivers and trails to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. Here are the top Utah rafting destinations to add to your bucket list. Keep reading to learn more!

Desolation Canyon

Desolation Canyon rafting is one of the top Utah rafting adventures. Located on the Green River in the heart of the Canyonlands region in southeast Utah, the canyon is surrounded by stunning red rock canyons, mesas, and buttes. The river winds through the wild and remote desert canyon, with towering cliffs on both sides. It is a great place to explore and experience the beauty and tranquility of the desert wilderness.

Rafting trips through Desolation Canyon typically last several days and can be done either self-guided or with a professional guide. On the river, there are plenty of challenging rapids and calm stretches to explore. The canyons offer a wide range of wildlife, including bighorn sheep, mule deer, desert bighorn sheep, and a variety of birds. You will also be able to explore ancient Native American ruins and discover incredible views from the canyon rims.

Desolation Canyon is a great place to experience the natural beauty of the desert. It is one of the few places in the United States where you can raft for days without seeing a single sign of civilization. This makes it a great place to get away from it all and appreciate the rugged beauty of the desert. The canyon is also home to some of Utah’s oldest and most well-preserved archaeological sites with ancient petroglyphs and dwellings.

Cataract Canyon

Cataract Canyon is one of the most popular and exciting rafting destinations in Utah. Located in the heart of Canyon country, Cataract Canyon is a section of the Colorado River that is home to some of the most dramatic and rugged canyons in the world. With its steep canyon walls, rushing rapids, and spectacular vistas, Cataract Canyon is an ideal destination for both experienced and beginner rafters.

The rapids of Cataract Canyon range from Class I to Class IV, making it perfect for a wide range of skill levels. The rapids are often referred to as “rollercoasters” due to the steep drops and powerful wave trains that they create. While the rapids can be challenging, they are also incredibly fun and rewarding.

In addition to the rapids, Cataract Canyon offers some of the most stunning scenery in the country. The towering canyon walls, colorful rock formations, and stunning vistas make the experience even more special. The canyon is also home to a wide range of wildlife, including bighorn sheep, bobcats, and river otters.

Gates of Lodore

The Gates of Lodore is one of the top Utah rafting destinations, located in the majestic canyon lands of the Green River. The Green River cuts through the Uinta Mountains to form the Gates of Lodore on the northern tip of the Dinosaur National Monument. This one-of-a-kind experience is best suited for those looking for a thrilling adventure, with rapids ranging from Class I to Class IV. The Gates of Lodore area offers some of the most spectacular scenery in the country, with towering red sandstone walls and winding curves through the canyon that make it a truly unforgettable experience.

The route begins with a slow float through the flatwater sections of the river, allowing rafters to take in the scenery as they move along. As the river winds its way deeper into the canyon, rafters will come across the first set of rapids, and the thrill of the ride begins. From here, rafters will encounter a variety of rapids, some more intense than others, that will test their skills and endurance. Depending on the time of year, rafters may also encounter some of the more dangerous sections of the river, including the infamous Lodore Falls.

Overall, Utah’s top rafting destinations offer an exciting and unique way to explore the beauty of the state. With plenty of rapids, stunning scenery, and unique wildlife, rafting in Utah is an experience that will stay with you for years to come.