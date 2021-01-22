Which Is More Important: Heating or Cooling?

The Mets or the Yankees? West Coast rap or East Coast rap? Chicago Style Deep Dish pizza or New York Style pizza? Many things in today’s world require you sometimes to choose one or the other. You can often enjoy both things, but some people prefer one thing over the other. In some cases, though, it’s best to choose between two separate options so that your comfort can be guaranteed. This is the case when it comes to choosing heating or cooling options in your home.

People have different preferences when it comes to a desire to keep their homes either cold or hot. In some instances, individuals even choose to move to specific parts of the United States because of their temperature preferences. They might move to North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Minnesota, and Maine for the cold weather seekers. For those who love hot weather, these individuals will move to Hawaii, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas. The great thing about having an A/C unit or furnace at your house is that you can control your home’s temperature. You can get your house to feel as warm or as cold as you want it. The question arises, though, which is more important to your household: heating or cooling? Below we’ll dig a bit further into the question.

Air conditioning/Cooling

For people who feel that heating isn’t as critical as cooling focusing on keeping your air conditioner up to standard is most important. It’s best to get your air conditioner inspected and repaired regularly so your home can stay properly cooled, no matter the time of year. To get an idea of how beneficial this can be for a home, it helps to understand how the air conditioning unit works. The A/C unit in the central heating and cooling system provides cool air through ductwork inside your home. This happens through a process that draws out the warm air inside, removing its heat.

At this point, the condenser or outdoor unit then turns the refrigerant vapor back into a liquid, removing any heat. To keep an A/C unit providing cool air at its maximum level, you must keep it maintained to peak capacity. It’s best to hire a licensed A/C technician’s professional services to keep your air conditioning in the best shape possible. Air conditioning units require regular maintenance, including repairs for filters, thermostats, refrigerant leaks, drainage issues, breakers, capacitors, compressors, and evaporator coils.

There are a couple of reasons why air conditioning units beat heaters in the cooling vs. heating argument. First, repairs for A/C units are not as costly as heaters, with hourly rates for professionals falling between $35 to $200. Secondly, when a homeowner deals with a heater, there’s the added factor of natural gas. This can be the source of concern and worry, for those who aren’t as familiar with this utility, in addition to operating a pilot light.

Furnace/Heating

Let’s say you need a real estate agent to sell your house. You’ve decided to move to a colder climate for work. With living in a colder climate, you’ll need a well-functioning furnace. This appliance provides a homeowner with the needed heat when things get a bit too cold for your liking during those winter months. A furnace works through the burning of propane or natural gas. This generates heat in the furnace’s burner, and at this point, the heat produced passes through a heat exchanger. This makes it hot, and then air from the home’s ductwork is blown over the heat exchanger, warming the air.

Furnace repairs can be a bit costly, though it’s best to have such work done when any potential issues arise for your heating system. For those living in cooler temperatures like Illinois, or New Hampshire, it definitely helps to have a licensed heating technician repair any maintenance issues that might arise. Common problems that arise with furnaces are dirty filters, pilot control problems, malfunctioning thermostats, and the furnace is too noisy. Though the furnace comes second to air conditioning units in the discussion of cooling vs. heating, your preference for staying hot or cold will help make your decision to prioritize an A/C unit vs. a heating system in the long run.