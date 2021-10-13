Tips for Reducing Stress by Getting Organized

Lack of organization can be a great influence on our daily stresses. Not knowing where your things are, feeling lost in your own home, and wasting money replacing lost or spoiled items can take a toll and cause the stress to be too much to bear. This is why it’s important to keep our homes clean and organized. Not to mention that organizing can have a therapeutic effect on our moods and state of mind—just think of how great it feels to finish organizing your home and smelling aromatic fragrances throughout it.

Here are some tips to help you stay organized and reduce stress in the process.

Prioritize your space.

One of the first things you should do to stay organized is to prioritize your space. This space is anything like your home, bedroom, office, and wherever else that needs to be kept organized. When you prioritize your space, you’ll be giving it enough importance so as to not let it get to a point where it’s evidently a mess. This can happen when we let things get out of hand rather than tending to our cleaning and organization periodically.

Declutter your desk.

One of the first things you can tackle is your desk. Your desk may be cluttered with old paper that needs to be either shredded or simply thrown away. You can start by dividing your clutter into organized piles—these can be labeled as “file,” “scan,” or “shred.” If you have a home office desk that has drawers and shelves, be sure to empty those as well. This will help you refresh your working space and make space for other more important things that may be coming your way soon.

If you don't have a desk to help you organize your paperwork, consider getting one that suits your working style. Options include standing desks as well as L-shaped desks that can help you maximize your working space and help you stay healthy with your posture and ergonomics. Managing your stress with a clean home office and an organized workstation that helps your physical health and your organization can help you overcome your daily stress and improve your productivity.

Find the reason behind your cluttering.

Another tip for reducing your stress is to dig into yourself to understand the reasons behind your stress that are making you clutter your belongings. You can do this by meditating or journaling to find the root cause. Additionally, if you cannot put your finger on the issue, then maybe it’s time to visit a mental health professional such as a therapist, psychologist, or psychiatrist.

One way to address underlying issues is to reach out to a therapist or mental health professional. Many services now offer appointments with therapists based on your therapeutic needs. They can help people overcome anxiety, stress, hopelessness, issues in their family dynamics, personal challenges, and other things that may be affecting their quality of life.

Implement proactive techniques.

Lastly, you’ll benefit from implementing proactive techniques to remain organized. For example, if you understand your food is going stale in your fridge because you don’t have a lot of time on your workdays to prepare your dishes, perhaps you can start prepping your meals during the weekend so you can have meals for the whole week. You can chop your fruits and vegetables and freeze them until you want to consume them during your lunch breaks so they won’t spoil after a day.

These tips will help you overcome your stress by organizing your space for a better quality of life.