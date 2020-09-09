Pooch With a Paycheck: 5 Ways Your Pet Can Earn Side Cash

Many pet owners may not have ever thought about it, but a cat or dog can contribute to household income. Following the tips below, you can put your puppy in the position to make some always-welcome side money.

Make your pooch Insta-famous.

Making money off Instagram isn’t just for celebrities and influencers. Dog owners can benefit from creating an Instagram account for their pets. Build up many followers and update your dog’s Instagram feed as regularly as possible, making at least two to three posts daily.

Start a dog blog.

In addition to opening social media accounts, creating a blog about your dog is a great way to increase your pet’s exposure. You can include affiliate links on your posts and receive commissions for sales you refer. Determine if you will give training tips and advice on your blog or if your content will be fun and lighthearted, highlighting your dog’s adventures and everyday moments.

Sell your dog’s photos to a stock site.

High-quality photos of your furbaby could be worthy of use on stock photography sites. Some photography sites, which typically have numerous subscribers and a vast reach, may pay you royalties to use your dog’s photos.

Make your dog a YouTube star.

Train your dog to act or model like a pro.

If you enhance how photogenic your dog is and train them to do a few tricks they enjoy, you could make a model out of them or get them in TV commercials. Try to find pet agencies in your area that will make the most of your dog’s talents.

With a dog that’s famous on social media and TV and making money for it, you’ll have extra money to offset food costs, vet bills, and emergencies, and some to reward your furbaby.