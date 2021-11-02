How To Prepare for a Family Reunion

Family reunions can be dreadful for some, but for others, they can be amazing events. Whichever area of this spectrum you fall on, we can all agree that planning any type of event can be difficult, especially if we’re not equipped with the right tools or knowledge to plan these types of activities. Sometimes we focus on trying to please everyone when in reality, the reunion itself is the way to please everyone.

Here are some ways to prepare for your next family reunion.

Send out invitations.

The first thing you’re going to want to do is to ask your family when they will be available so you can start making the necessary preparations. This will include calling or messaging each of your family members about their schedules and if they’ll be needing accommodations. This will also serve you when creating official invitations to the event so everyone can be aware of the event and pin it on their calendars.

Prepare your menu.

Another important step here is to prepare your menu for the event. For instance, if you have a vegan family, then you can easily make vegan dishes for everyone. The same goes for your meat-eating or omnivorous family—you’re going to need to know what the basic food preference for the majority of your family is and cook or order food based on that. If you’re planning to cook at home, make sure that all of your kitchen appliances are properly working, including your fridge, stove, and even your barbecue.

Gather your memories.

Family reunions are all about remembering and creating new memories. This is why it’s a great idea to give your family something that they will remember forever such as old images of themselves. Reminiscing on the good old times will bring laughter and tears of joy to your family, and they will unite even more. If you want to take it a step further, you can make a family tree to bring up fun facts about your family’s history.

You can create a beautiful family tree at Lucidpress with their intuitive drag-and-drop editor. You can easily edit photos by cropping them, adjusting their brightness, and masking them. Additionally, you can involve your family in the process by collaborating with each other from anywhere around the world. They can send you their old photos as well as their ancestors’ photos so you can easily import them from Facebook, Dropbox, or your computer.

Plan a family trip.

Another way to plan family reunions is to coordinate a trip for everyone to meet in a specific location around the world. This could be a fun way to spend quality time with your loving family in a mountain cabin or at a Caribbean paradise, for example. This way, you can also save yourself the trouble of cooking for everyone, keeping your house neat during the visit, and providing accommodations for each and every one of them if necessary. It will also help you see another part of the world that you have not seen before and discover new memories away from home with the people you love the most.