A Look at the Top Female Athletes

Watching various sports is a common pastime for many people around the world. Indeed, there seems to be a particular sport for everyone, regardless of your preferences or personal inclinations. Tennis, basketball, baseball, and soccer are among the most engaging sports with the most fans worldwide.

An inescapable aspect of belonging to a defined sports fandom is the constant deliberations regarding who the best athletes in the field are. In the world of female athletes, these discussions remain rampant among fans. Here are some of the best female athletes in our world today.

Serena Williams

Many sports fans would agree that virtually no list of top female athletes can be compiled in today’s world without the iconic Serena Williams. Since her debut on the tennis court in 1995, she has won twenty-three Grand Slam titles for singles, the second most of all time. She has four Olympic gold medals and currently holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles in doubles, singles, and mixed doubles combined among all active players. Willimas also has the enviable record of being the most recent player to win a Grand Slam title on all three surfaces (hard, grass, and clay).

Serena Williams is generally considered one of the best female athletes presently and of all time. Also, she has featured prominently in lists of the wealthiest and most followed female athletes on social media. One thing Serena’s fans like about her is how well she stays in shape, paying attention to her fitness and looks despite being a top athlete.

Taking inspiration from Serena, you can also pay more attention to your manicure and pedicure needs, giving your own nails a treat. As such, consider ordering a quality at-home manicure kit for your mani needs. These home gel manicures are cruelty-free, durable, and easy to slip on without going to the salon. You can apply them in minutes and peel them off in seconds without worrying about UV lamps, harmful chemicals, or painful gel removal.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann, a Jamaican field, and track sprinter participate in the 60, 100, and 200-meter races. She’s widely considered one of the best female sprinters in history. She won two Olympic gold medals for 100m sprints in 2008 and 2012 and is a four-time world champion in the category. Overall, she’s a six-time Olympic gold medallist and has nine gold medals from the World Championships. Also, she holds the enviable records of the most global 100m titles than any other female sprinter in history and is the only person to win four world titles in the 100m races. Her most recent 100m victory came in 2019, when she achieved a stunning victory in 10.71 seconds in Doha, two years after giving birth to her son.

Fraser-Pryce is undoubtedly a dominant force on the track and an inspiration to several upcoming female racetrack stars. Talented runners like her were likely given support growing up, like access to quality running tracks for practice. As such, schools need to repair their worn-out tracks to unearth the Fraser-Pryces of tomorrow. This running track repair guide gives great insight into updating an old, debris-filled track that has seen better days. You can hire a certified track builder to repair your track surface’s cracks and conduct other vital track maintenance activities to get your school track back up and running.

Megan Rapinoe

Ardent soccer fans would undoubtedly include Megan Rapinoe in the list of the world’s current best female athletes. Rapinoe captains the OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and most notably captained the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) in recent times. She won gold with the national team at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the 2019 FIFA World Cup, where she won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards. In 2019, she also won The Best FIFA Women’s player, appeared in Time Magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Most Influential People, and is sponsored by global brands like Nike and Samsung.

Several dominant female athletes in today’s world continue to dazzle sports fans. Serena Williams, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Megan Rapinoe are three great examples of female athletes who are notably dominant in their respective sports.