6 Fall Bucket List Ideas

Fall is a magical time. It’s the season of crisp weather, crunchy leaves, beautiful autumnal hikes, bonfires, and pumpkin-spice everything. Even though fall may look a little different this year, there’s no reason not to enjoy the season safely. If you want to have some true autumn fun, you should make a bucket list of all the activities you’d like to accomplish throughout this period. If you’re looking for some fun items to add to your fall bucket list, here are six amazing ideas to get you started.

1. Take a road trip to a cozy accommodation.

One of the best ways to spend your autumn is taking a road trip to the northwest with your loved ones. This area of the country has some of the best autumn views around. In fact, many travel to the Pacific Northwest just to "leaf peep," or look at the red, yellow, and brown fall leaves. Your road trip is made far better if you plan to rent a cozy vacation rental with amenities like a hot tub for enjoying in the fall weather, bathrooms with luxurious bathtubs and cozy bedroom accommodations. It's the perfect destination for a fall getaway.

2. Pick apples or pumpkins.

While this activity may sound cliche, it’s truly just a classic: go apple picking and pumpkin picking at a pumpkin patch in your area. The “keep what you pick” model is common at these farms and is a great way to get some ingredients for fall baking– see #5 on this list! Many of these patches and orchards also have fresh goods for sale, including hot cider or hot cider donuts that can warm you up on a chilly day.

3. Pick a night of the week to stay in and read.

Fall is a great season for getting outside, but it’s just as good for staying in. After working hard the first half of the year, you deserve to take a night or two off to get cozy on your couch or favorite armchair and read a good book. You could also indulge in any fall time or holiday movies on a streaming service of your choice. Whatever you choose, don’t forget a nice knit blanket and mug of hot tea or hot cocoa.

4. Invite close friends over for a small bonfire.

While you may not want to have a ton of friends over for a big fall party, you could still have a handful of close friends over for a bonfire in your back yard. It’s a great opportunity to reconnect over s’mores and hotdogs. Even if you do not have a yard, or a yard conducive to a small fire, you can still have friends gather in your living room and roast marshmallows over the stove.

5. Bake a fall treat.

Everyone knows that autumn brings some of the best baking flavors out there: pumpkin, spiced apple, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg, to name a few. Celebrate the season by baking a pumpkin pie, an apple cinnamon loaf, or a number of other tasty fall recipes.

6. Get outside for some fun in nature.

Fall is the perfect time to get outside into nature for activities like hiking or hunting.